Dan Albas

COLUMN: Albas takes new role in shadow cabinet

MP is now Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change

This week the new official opposition leader, the Hon. Erin O’Toole, announced his appointments to serve as his shadow cabinet critics.

I have been honoured to be named as the Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

This new role is of great interest to me as it relates well to our region in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

As we all know, living in the Okanagan region over the past decade, we have all witnessed firsthand the devastating impacts of flooding as our climate changes.

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Protecting the privacy of Canadians

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Federal government changes benefit plan

The “once in 200 year” flood has come and gone twice in recent years.

It is not uncommon to see temperature records being broken on any given day.

The added heat and tinder dry forests can create wildfires of a size and scope rarely before seen.

These conditions, as we are again experiencing this week, can become so severe that air quality is seriously compromised.

However we also have other important challenges to be aware of.

We know that in many regions of Canada there are vulnerable species are at risk.

Here in B.C., the mountain caribou is a prime example of this.

We are also very aware of the ongoing threat of aquatic invasive species to our freshwater lakes, particularly here in the Okanagan, remains a serious problem, from freshwater zebra and quagga mussels.

All of these challenges require federal leadership as well as partnerships with provincial and local governments including First Nation communities.

I am looking forward to working with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, who is also from British Columbia.

My intent is to focus more on areas where we can agree and to spend less time debating areas of disagreement.

I believe that Canadians expect us to get to work to produce results.

All to often results in this area get lost in endless debate and lofty promises.

I look forward to this new challenge and working with our great team of talented and hardworking MP’s in Ottawa.

My question this week: From your own views on the environment and climate change, what are your top concerns?

I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. This riding includes the communities of Kelowna (specific boundaries), West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColumnistFederal Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Let’s celebrate working people — and work together for a fairer B.C.

Just Posted

Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

Kelowna unveils ONE Water Street Development

The mayor and council were invited to celebrate the new milestone

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Upper Mission

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

COLUMN: Albas takes new role in shadow cabinet

MP is now Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly and 28-year-old Matthew Bonner facing multiple charges including robbery

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone

Most Read