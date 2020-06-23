COLUMN: MP Gray, flags for personal Canada Day celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating in our homes and backyards this Canada Day with July 1st celebrations and other local events not occurring this year. This pandemic has tested us during these unprecedented times, but what has remained steady is our connection to our community and pride to be Canadian.

I am very pleased to offer a Canadian flag to hang from your home deck, fence, or window, as well as a vehicle window stand-up flag and pin for you to wear. If you would like this Canadian flag set, complimentary, please reach out to me and we will deliver these to your home prior to July 1st.

Please contact us by phone at 250-470-5075, email tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca, or online at with your full name, address and postal code.

These are on a first-come basis for residents in Kelowna-Lake Country and there is a limited quantity so be sure to reach out soon. Please note that these are home use flags and not the heavy, flagpole models we usually give out from our constituency office. If you are unsure which constituency you reside in, you can find out by entering your postal code here.

This is an opportunity for our community to feel connected even if we are not able to celebrate physically all together. Our national flag symbolizes hope, prosperity, and peace. We have seen our community spirit come together over the past four months whether it be neighbours banging pots in support of our health care workers every night, musicians hosting virtual free jam sessions and concerts online, residents supporting not for profits through virtual walks or a desire to support local businesses.

Let’s come together at this time – Happy Canada Day!

I appreciate hearing from you 250-470-5075 tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca, my website is tracygraymp.ca.

