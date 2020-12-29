Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin voiced her support for Summerland mayor Toni Boot on July 27. (Mayor Cindy Fortin - Facebook)

Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin voiced her support for Summerland mayor Toni Boot on July 27. (Mayor Cindy Fortin - Facebook)

COLUMN: Peachland met 2020 challenges head-on

“I cannot say enough about how proud everyone should be for doing their part.”

As with all communities, big or small, the District of Peachland and its residents have faced some challenging and uncertain times in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we celebrated the start of 2020 back in January, no one could have imagined as the months progressed how dramatically our day-to-day lives would change — on the home front, at work, at school, for our local businesses and organizations, the cancellation of traditional events, and more.

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those individuals and families who have been directly or indirectly impacted by this pandemic.

Even during a serious health emergency, the operations of a community must continue.

The District of Peachland had to quickly adapt to the ever-evolving protective measures issued by the province, keeping the public safe, as well as staff.

Our smaller municipal office was closed to the public, and day-to-day business was moved to the community centre, which offered more space for social distancing. Staff social distanced in their offices and work from home was encouraged, whenever possible.

Council and committee meetings continue to be conducted via video or teleconferencing.

Despite those changes, we continued to provide services to the community, our new multimillion-dollar water treatment plant is nearing completion, our cannabis bylaws were completed and the first retail outlet is about to open shop, and we acquired the Turner property located up Princeton Avenue with plans to turn it back into a park in 2021. I cannot say enough about how proud everyone should be for doing their part in protecting one another, for soldiering on during these difficult times.

We are all stronger for it.

The District of Peachland wishes everyone Happy Holidays and a bright, healthy and happy New Year. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Mayor Cindy Fortin

District of Peachland

Coronavirus

