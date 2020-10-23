COLUMN: Voting by itself is not enough

Not all countries with elections are strong democracies

On Saturday, Oct. 24, British Columbians will cast their ballots in a provincial election.

The results of this election will affect the direction of the province in the coming years. For this reason, it is important to vote.

But voting by itself is not enough.

Around the world, elections are commonplace, but in Canada and a handful of other countries, the electoral process is something special.

According to an annual freedom ranking conducted by The Economist, a London-based news magazine, Canada ranks eighth in the world for the strength of its democracy.

This puts Canada among countries such as Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, Finland, Ireland, Denmark, Australia and Switzerland.

READ ALSO: Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

READ ALSO: Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

These countries and others are ranked as full democracies, where elections are fair and free and where civil liberties are respected.

Only 22 of the 167 countries listed in the report were identified as full democracies.

These countries, with a total population of 430 million people, account for just 5.5 per cent of the world’s population.

Much of the rest of the world does not have the level of democracy we enjoy in Canada.

Even the United States, with its emphasis on freedom, is not listed as a full democracy. Instead, it is rated as a flawed democracy.

The country was ranked 25th on the list and its status has been declining in recent years.

Other flawed democracies included India, Brazil, South Africa, Italy, Israel and Japan.

The list also includes hybrid regimes, where electoral frauds are common, corruption is rampant and there is a low level of participation in the political process. This list includes Honduras, Guatemala, Uganda, Zambia, Ukraine and others.

And there are authoritarian regimes – dictatorships or absolute monarchies where the freedoms we enjoy in Canada are nonexistent.

North Korea ranked at the bottom of The Economist’s democracy index.

The country has regular elections, but only one name appears on the ballots in North Korea, and there are penalties for those who do not vote for the sole candidate. Also listed as authoritarian regimes are China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba.

The fact that only 22 countries are listed as full democracies is cause for concern.

In Canada, our democracy is solid and our country is consistently near the top of the democracy index.

But it is up to us to make sure it remains strong.

It’s important to get out and vote in the upcoming provincial election, but voting by itself is not enough.

The real work begins after the votes have been counted.

The public needs to keep an eye on governments, whether federal, provincial or regional, to ensure decisions are made wisely and to keep the process transparent.

If there are questions or concerns, whether about an issue on the table or another point of concern, call the Member of Parliament, Member of the Legislature, mayor or a council member to discuss the issue.

These people, no matter what their platform or party affiliation, have a responsibility to serve the public, not just their strongest supporters.

The party platform, or the direction set by the leader, must not trump the needs and wishes of the electorate.

Once the election is over, it is time to put aside the talking points and hot-button issues and get to work on the decisions that affect us all.

Our democracy in Canada is strong. It’s up to us to keep it that way.

John Arendt is the editor of the Summerland Review.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColumnistElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Wood pellets cause carbon emissions in more ways than one

Just Posted

1353 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna are without power. (Fortis BC)
Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Weather may be the cause of power outages across the Central Okanagan.… Continue reading

8 cm of snow fell in Southeast Kelowna - Heather
Your photos: Okanagan’s first snowfall

Environment Canada is calling for up to 10 cm of snow in Kelowna

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers should continue to monitor flights on the YLW website

RCMP believe a late-night fire at the BMO on Dilworth Drive was deliberately set. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP believe ‘suspicious’ fire at Kelowna bank deliberately set

A witness saw an man in a grey hoodie running from the scene

Ron Shaw, chef de cuisine, Cedar Creek’s Home Block Restaurant, at work in their high-efficiency kitchen.(Contributed)
Four Kelowna organizations recognized by FortisBC for energy conservation

Central Okanagan Public Schools, Interior Health, UBCO and Cedar Creek Winery were recognized at the FortisBC Efficiency in Action Awards

The first snow of the season in the Central Okanagan. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

Highway alerts are currently in place for mountain passes

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COLUMN: Voting by itself is not enough

Not all countries with elections are strong democracies

B.C. Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Nearly half a million mailed ballots have been received

Most Read