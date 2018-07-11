Dehart: Celebrating fresh taps and local success

If you are looking for a cool, unique and fun place to spend some time, Vice &Virtue Brewing Co. has opened at 1033 Richter Street.

Operated by a team of nine being Ryan Fipke, Matt Jewell, Alayna Nicol, James Windsor, David Paterson, Carey (Goose) Schell, Matt Wentzell, Stephanie Mosley and Chef Nelson Daniels (formerly of Waterfront Wines), Vice & Virtue is a high-end, casual, affordable food and locally brewed destination that brings big city Pacific Northwest style to Kelowna, elevating the true brew pub experience.

The small but mighty space of 2,000 square feet offers unique styles of beer that you will not find in other beer markets and will most likely bridge customers that are wine drinkers to become beer drinkers. One of the main focal features when entering the establishment is the giant fridge, which is actually a large new SeaCan storage container where the kegs are stored and the taps are facilitated off the side. Chef Daniels’ menu is inspired by quality produce and locally sourced food. They offer bright, bold flavours and smoked food from their own commercial smoker, along with vegan and vegetarian options. Menu items from the smoker are beef brisket, sterling spring chicken and soy bean tempeh along with snacks and share plates of poached trout, smoked pork steak or charcuterie plates. www.viceandvirtuebrewing.ca.

The name of the owner/operator of White Spot Airport and Skyway Group is Ed Wong.

Fresh blueberries

For eight years, CanWest Fruit Sales has been delivering fresh B.C. blueberries to the Okanagan. Picked just one or two days before delivery, these beauties are of top quality, grown in Richmond and the price is excellent at ten pounds for $30. I have purchased them myself for many years. They freeze nicely so stock up for the entire year. Blueberry prices have gone up but CanWest has not raised their price for the past eight years. They will be delivering in Kelowna Monday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 17. Order your “group” order by emailing them at canwest@shaw.ca or text 250-869-5988 or you can hook onto my own order if you only want a box or two. Minimum order for delivery is five boxes. CanWest accepts cash or cheques.

LaBelle Boutique Fashion & Accessories, owned and operated by Marie Yvonne Cleaver in the Towne Centre Mall has been hosting a huge closing out sale. Do not miss out on the best sizes and styles from the newest 2018 collections with 50%, 60% and 75% off. Everything must go until all inventory is liquidated. I purchased the most wonderful Picadilly dress at 50% off and also the cutest Frank Lyman white summer top. It’s always great to pick up a few deals. Do not worry about parking; Marie-Yvonne will validate your free parking in the lot off Lawrence Avenue. Open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Yacht life

With nearly 40 years’ experience on fresh water and ocean yachting, Captain Mark McCann is the owner/operator of, the Okanagan’s largest private sailing yacht tours and cruises. Now in their second season, they can accommodate up to 30 passengers per tour, so your best mates can now cruise hassle free aboard “Yacht Life”, their gorgeous hunter 36 skippered by your very own experienced captain and crew. Yacht Life is fully equipped with all the comforts of home including two staterooms for storing your gear, a functioning washroom, shower, running water and fully equipped galley. It can float you to spectacular views; get up close to provincial parks, unique lake destinations and wineries. You can choose from one of their standard packages or create your own charter. Call 250-353-3010 www.yachtlife.ca

Well-known local garden guys, Don Burnett and Ken Salvail are celebrating 35 years on the airwaves. Don started with CKOV in 1983 when the station was owned by the Browne family. The show consisted of a call-in show that extended to 1-1/2 hours. Ken was invited on the show as a guest by Don in 1986 and he did not leave, as the pair worked amazingly together. Then, in the early ‘90’s the show went to Walter Gray’s popular CKIQ radio station. After closing Burnett’s Garden and Floral, Don went to work for Byland’s and again went on air on AM1150 as a guest in 1998 and has not left the station since then. Don and Ken are on air every Saturday morning. The show has aired 1,650 shows total and 673 prior to being on AM1150.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Ingrid Jarrett, general manager of Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos on being named Hotelier of the Year by the B.C. Hotel Association.

Capri CMW Insurance Services Ltd., an independent insurance brokerage with a Kelowna office has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada. This is Capri CMW’s eighth time on the list published as a Special National Report in the Globe and Mail. Having undergone a merger in 2017 and now with over 400 employees, despite their growth and transformation, the company has maintained their position on the list. There were over 400 entries with over 80,000 employee’s participating in the survey. Tim Miller and Andrew Kemp are the co-presidents of the company. Visit the new designed website at www.capricmw.ca.

Join Normandeau Window Coverings for their 1st Anniversary celebration at 104 – 1905 Baron Road on July 12 from noon to 6 p.m. Normandeau offers a Hunter Douglas Gallery. www.kelownawindowcoverings.com.

The Lady of the Lake Pageant is July 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre with tickets available at the door. The evening will include the selection of the next Miss Kelowna and Kelowna’s Princess, a celebration of the 2017 year for ambassadors, Alexa Rood and Bethany Kover and farewell of BC Ambassador Melissa Curatolo. The 2018 Candidates are Tashae Campbell, Madeline Bishop, Olivia Solano, Faith Bigam, Simranjot Bansal, Jennifer Werner, Jessica Dolgopol, Chloe Kang, Melissa Nyi, Taylor Hutton and Amanda Curatolo.

The Kelowna College Basketball Society is hosting the 2nd Annual Okanagan College Basketball 3 on 3 Hoopfest on July 21st at the Valley First Downtown Kelowna Block Party at the foot of Bernard by Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant. The OC Coyotes basketball men’s and women’s programs are built on local support and as such are a big supporter of this event. The tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. sponsored by Tim Hortons. All ages and divisions are welcome. Registration deadline is July 16 by visiting www.okanagancollegebasketball/ca/hoopfest. All proceeds going to the OC Coyotes self-funded student athletes. Dino Gini is the president of the society.

BrainTrust Canada’s Phil Law Paddle for Prevention fundraiser is Sunday, Aug. 12 at Rotary Beach, where teams of four stand-up paddle boarders participate in relays. Lots of prizes including the chance to win a WestJet trip, Samsung Tablet from TELUS and more. Corporate sponsors are still needed. Contact mkapp@braintrustcanada.com or sign up to participate at www.braintrustcanada.com.

Kudos

Kudos to 22 year-old Josh Johnston on his second hole-in-one at Pinnacle on hole No. 3.

Jim McIntyre has been head coach of the Kelowna Rebels, Special Olympics for almost 15 years and Julie McIntyre, his wife has been assistant coach for almost as long. The Kelowna Rebels play 7 a side soccer and won gold at the Special Olympic Provincial Games in Kamloops earning them a berth at the National Games in Nova Scotia from July 29 –to Aug. 5 representing B.C. The team is highly a competitive, dedicated group of athletes who have trained hard for this opportunity. If they win gold at the Nationals, they will be eligible to represent Canada at the Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi in March 2019. jjmci@shaw.ca

Mosey on down to Peachland for the Passion 4 Art Show and Sale, July 21 and 22 at the Activity Centre at Beach Avenue at 8th Street. Free Admission.

Happy Birthday!

Birthdays of the week – Steve Kinsey (July 11); Gary Bakelmun (July 11); Dave McLean (July11); Gerry Moller (July 13); Henry & Albert Willms (July 13); Cathy Comben (July 13); Moni Schiller (July 17); Luanne Chore (July 14); Stacey Metcalf (July 14); Dawn Hurry (July 14); Ken McWilliams (July 14); Jim McLellan (July 14); Fabio Santana (July 14); Magda Kapp (July 15); Lil Moller (July 16); Audrey Carlson (July 17); Bill Jack (July17); Linda Yandel (July 17).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

