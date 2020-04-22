EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Playgrounds and active recreation facilities in Summerland have now been closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trails, green spaces and beaches remain open, provided users maintain a social distance of at least two metres from each other.

It has been more than a month since restrictions were implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and by now many are feeling restless.

Since mid-March, we have heard daily messages from leaders and health officials, urging us to stay home as much as possible and to practice physical distancing when away from home.

While most are following these directives, some are not.

During the Easter weekend, a makeshift campground was set up near Coalmont, drawing holiday visitors to the area.

There were also concerns about hundreds of people visiting the area, staying with friends or at seasonal homes.

In Summerland, there were reports of gatherings just west of the community.

Similar reports came from other parts of the South Okanagan and Similkameen, as well as from around the province.

As the weather continues to warm, it will be more and more tempting to get outside for a camping trip with friends, an impromptu football game in the park or a picnic with friends and family.

But the directives remain in place.

While British Columbia has done a good job of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the threat continues. Each day there are reports of more new cases and more deaths resulting from this pandemic.

This isn’t over. Not yet.

Easing up on the restrictions now could result in a second wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths. And some of the casualties could be our friends or family members.

For those who are elderly and for those who have compromised immune systems, this virus could be deadly.

This is why it is so important to keep following the directives which have been put in place.

British Columbia has made some excellent progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19, thanks to all who have been taking the threat seriously.

Now it’s important to continue with these measures.

Physical distancing and stay-at-home orders might not be pleasant, but they are necessary in order to limit the number of infections and deaths from this virus.

