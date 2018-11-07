Editorial: Dangerous Cities rankings create problematic views

West Kelowna is ranked 69 of 237 Canadian cities.

Is West Kelowna a hotbed of violent crime?

If you were to believe Macleans Most Dangerous Cities list, you’d definitely have cause to consider that possibility.

West Kelowna is ranked 69 of 237 Canadian cities.

Kelowna ranked a much safer sounding 148, which is a significant improvement from last year when the rating was 34.

RELATED: Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Go back six years and Kelowna gained the dubious distinction of ranking as Canada’s sixth most dangerous city.

Before you pose for a selfie in some Okanagan branded kevlar, remember these stats come from a hodgepodge of data that includes everything from violent crimes and car break ins—the latter of which often bumps Okanagan cities way up the list.

What may be more relevant than methodology, however, is how the rankings alter perceptions.

In the U.S., the Federal Bureau of Investigation, whose statistics are used in similar articles on their side of the border, said rankings “lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create misleading perceptions adversely affecting cities and counties, along with their residents.”

You could argue we’ve already had “misleading perceptions” getting in the way of this community’s growth.

The Central Okanagan has its fair share of social ills. You’d have to be blind to not have noticed the proliferation of shopping carts belonging to people who have no house to call home.

You’d have to be deaf to not know that there are a ghastly number of people dying from drug overdoses.

READ MORE: B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

But do these things have anything to do with one another? Do they actually create legitimate cause to fear for your well-being?

We don’t think so.

In fact, we think that the erroneous belief that this city is getting more dangerous creates barriers to providing the services needed to help the community’s most vulnerable.

Often, in the run-up to the recent civic election, “homelessness” and “crime” were used interchangeably, when that’s far from the case.

That kind of fearmongering sets a dangerous course for any city.

So let’s look past the rankings and look more closely at the communities they describe.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hergott: Be accurate in your claim

Just Posted

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

New Kelowna fitness program helps stroke victims recover mobility

The Fitness and Mobility Exercise program starts this month at the Parkinson Recreation Centre

Highway accident snares traffic in West Kelowna

The accident occurred last night

Co-working office space lands at the Okanagan Innovation Centre

The office space will be in downtown Kelowna

HGTV star urges winter driving caution

Scott McGillivray calls winter tires in Okanagan a safety investment

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

Okanagan Rotarian Catherine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses to take to Nepal

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Most Read