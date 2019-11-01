EDITORIAL: Providing support

Refugee family will need assistance from community of Summerland

For the past several years, the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group has worked to bring refugee families into the community.

Because of their dedication, two families from Syria and one family from Eritrea have been able to settle in to life in Summerland.

In addition, the Summerland United Church earlier sponsored a family from Syria.

READ ALSO: Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group receives UN recognition

READ ALSO: Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

The community’s response has been impressive, and the families they have brought to Summerland have spoken about the warm welcome they have received since arriving here.

Sponsoring refugee families is a significant undertaking, as it involves a financial commitment as well as other forms of support after the family has arrived.

Refugees arriving in Canada need help getting established in a new country and learning the language they will need.

Those involved with the sponsorship efforts deserve credit for the efforts they have made.

The Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group is now working to bring in a family from South Sudan.

This family consists of a single mother and seven children, ranging in age from less than one year old to 18 years of age. They are expected to arrive in Summerland this fall or winter.

The mother and the older children speak English, so the language barrier will not be as much of a factor as it has been for previous families.

However, there are other challenges this family will face. These are similar to the challenges single-parent families in this country are facing.

As a result, the need for support remains just as important now as it has been with the previous refugee families coming to this community.

With this support, this family will also be able to make the transition to life in Canada.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.