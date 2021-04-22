Irene Draper volunteer.

Irene Draper volunteer.

KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

It’s National Volunteer Week and as the volunteer centre of the Central Okanagan, KCR Community Resources offers a huge shout-out to the many volunteers that make our community a better place to be.

Volunteers make a difference by sharing their time and skills with organizations that match their values and passions. Year in and year out, they give freely of their resources and in return they receive gifts of social connection, creating impact and building skills. As with everyone else, volunteers felt the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Many were initially sidelined but very soon persisted and found new ways to give.

They didn’t let a global pandemic keep them down. For their unconditional giving and their resilience, we want to say thank you to the thousands of volunteers in the Central Okanagan that continue to show up and be present.

During this week of celebration, we are excited to announce a new series in partnership with the Kelowna Capital News and Black Press, where we get to share some of the stories of these volunteers and to share news of volunteer opportunities with organizations in the region. Look for these stories every Thursday in the newspaper and online. If you want us to share news from your organization, please send Dorothee an email at dorothee@kcr.ca or call 250-763-8008 x254. Thank you to the Kelowna Capital News team for making this possible!

KCR is also launching a new program Volunteer55 that highlights amazing volunteers aged 55 and better, who are prime examples of what incredible gifts volunteers are to our community.

For our first week, meet Irene Draper who has been donating her time for 76 of her 85 years. Irene volunteers with International Students, for the Care Team at Mission Creek Alliance Church, the Spiritual Care team KGH, and aids in the resettlement of families that are new to Canada.

“The truth is that every time I respond to someone in need of encouragement I end up being encouraged and filled with joy. Volunteering with children gives me the opportunity to enjoy life through their actions and reactions,” she said.

“Volunteering definitely improves my wellbeing as the children provide good reasons to tramp around in the snow, go for a swim and laugh at their antics. Volunteering makes me get going in the mornings.”

To find your next volunteer opportunity go to www.kcr.ca/Volunteer.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan community organizations celebrate volunteers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Volunteer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootnekoff: B.C. ESA vaccine amendments

Just Posted

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: Allergy season is getting longer and more intense each year

Your morning start for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna company wants PPE to continue to be manufactured in Canada

Breathe Manufacturing CEO says local PPE manufacturing is critical

West Kelowna firefighters practice swiftwater rescue techniques in the Shuswap River in Cherryville April 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Swift water rescue training brings team to Cherryville’s Shuswap River

Becky Krenzel curates handcrafted gift boxes.
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Becky Krenzel

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

This historic photo is of the Okanagan Hill Climb, which took place from 1962 to 1965. The Okanagan Hill Climb came before the Knox Mountain Hill Climb and was held in Okanagan Centre starting on Camp Road and running up past the present-day location of Gray Monk Winery. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the race was so popular that drivers from circuits like Westwood in Coquitlam and other race tracks around the Pacific Northwest would make the trip up to Okanagan Centre. At one point, a reported 5,000 spectators were in attendance. At the 1966 event, the Okanagan Auto Sport Club (OASC) realized that the hill climb had grown too large for the Okanagan Centre location and approached the City of Kelowna for permission to use the newly-paved Knox Mountain Parkway. It was a welcomed move by all. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The 1960’s Okanagan Hill Climb

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna forestry students show the beauty of the forest

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Virtual meetings are taking a toll on local governance, according to multiple mayors in the North Okanagan. (Headway photo)
Virtual meetings leave North Okanagan politicians out of touch

More than a year of Zoom has led to a disconnect between officials, according to local mayors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
Meth, excessive speed found as factors in 2019 Osoyoos boat crash deaths

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Most Read