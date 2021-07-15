KCR: Volunteering brings meaning to life and lifelong friends

Shonu Gosh is a humble, kind and spirited man who is convinced that volunteerism is infectious.

“Just try it once and you won’t be able to stop,” exclaimed Shonu laughingly.

“It has taught me how much I love volunteering, how much joy and happiness I can bring to others and that leads to a sense of enduring fulfillment in my own being.”

Shonu loves to give back through the comfort of home cooked meals and delivers his famous butter chicken to people to cheer them up.

He has also volunteered at Sun Pointe, David Lloyd Jones, KGH, Taste of Home, Rotary Club, Kelowna JCs, and many other places including as a Kelowna Centennial ambassador during its celebrations in 2005.

At the time he had only been in Kelowna for a year, but knew he wanted to continue his lifelong practice of volunteering.

Shonu was born in Bangladesh and grew up in Kolkata, India and married his wife in Mumbai.

They moved to Toronto in 1975 and lived there for 29 years before coming to Kelowna in 2004.

“It has been a blessing for us when we give. It comes back many fold to us,” said Shonu.

“We came to Canada with not even money to go from the airport to the city. Unknown people have befriended us, given us, blessed us, in every possible way. I have to give back. I must! That is what I have learned from childhood.”

If you are looking for ways to give back, to catch the bug of volunteerism, KCR is excited to let you know it will host the 24th annual Okanagan Volunteer Fair – live and in-person again this year – on Saturday, Sept.18, at Parkinson Recreation Centre, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

We have heard from both volunteers and volunteer organizations that gathering in-person and celebrate the spirit and beauty of volunteerism is really needed.

Thanks to our incredible sponsors and a relaxing of public health restrictions, we will be able to do that while ensuring we meet all health protocols, to ensure everyone’s safety).

Huge thanks to the Kelowna Capital News and Black Press Media, for once again preparing the Get Involved magazine that features participating organizations of the fair; to the City of Kelowna for providing the space and support from the great team at Parkinson Recreation Centre; to the Central Okanagan Foundation as a founding sponsor and every year has committed to supporting volunteers in the community; and to Interior Savings, on board to support the fair and also sponsor the new Volunteer Managers Celebration Breakfast for all participating organizations on the Friday before the event.

It’s going to be a much needed gathering of volunteers and organizations. We can’t wait to see everyone there.

For more information on the fair and how to participate, go to https://kcr.ca/community-services/okanagan-volunteer-opportunities-fair/ or contact Ezra at ezra@kcr.ca.

READ MORE: KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

READ MORE: KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. KCR is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan. You can contact Dorothee at 250-860-4911 or email dorothee@kcr.ca.

Volunteer