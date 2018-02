Kelowna letter-writer says those who promote ethnocide are the real race haters

To the editor:

Why is it only whites are accused of racism for preferring their own kind?

Everyone does so but this doesn’t mean dislike for others. Surely to resist multi-culturalism and race-mixing is a statement of race love, whilst those who promote ethnocide are the real race haters.

Joy Brown, Kelowna

