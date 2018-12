To the editor:

Suggestion box:

To make the public/citizens safe, public areas like downtown Kelowna, City Park.

Safe from needles.

The solution is really simple, place a return fee on them. Just Like cans and bottles.

Just charge a dollar more at the source. They get a dollar back when returned.

You rarely see cans or bottle laying around.

Come on, just use some common sense mayor and counsellors

Thank you,

Trev Elliott

Kelowna