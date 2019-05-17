LETTER: Accident could happen at Summerland skatepark

One of the cement paths leads onto the road

Dear Editor:

Kudos to Summerland for opening that great skate park — but I am really concerned about one aspect. One of the cement paths leading into the skate bowl (and out of it) crosses the sidewalk, crosses the boulevard.

The curb has been removed, so the skate route runs directly out into road traffic.

It’s an invitation to disaster. Some kid is going to come flying out of the park an into the traffic.

It’s going to be a tragic accident — but it could be prevented if the grass boulevard was replaced, and the curb rebuilt, so the pathway doesn’t lead directly into the road.

Florida Town

Summerland

