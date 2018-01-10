Letter: Ben Stewart’s letter was ‘interesting’

To the editor:
I found Ben Stewart’s letter (Kelowna West byelection not a slam dunk, Capital News, Dec. 8, 2017) interesting, as he hopes “to have the honour of continuing to serve the communities and region I love.”
I wonder why he then gave his riding to the “Queen of Falsehoods.”
Might it have been a sellout for that wonderful patronage appointment?
Brian Todd, Kelowna
