Letter: Cartoon formeted racism

To the editor:

Your cartoonist’s depiction (Indigenous Olympics, page A6) was about as funny as a rubber crutch.

This type of misguided editorial only goes to foment racial division and serves no useful purpose in our modern society.

Perhaps if the cartoonist were to further investigate the jury selection system this type of misguided humor would not be presented.

Brian Porter, Kelowna

