Letter: Cartoon formeted racism

Kelowna letter-writer didn’t find any humour in Capital News cartoon

To the editor:

Your cartoonist’s depiction (Indigenous Olympics, page A6) was about as funny as a rubber crutch.

This type of misguided editorial only goes to foment racial division and serves no useful purpose in our modern society.

Perhaps if the cartoonist were to further investigate the jury selection system this type of misguided humor would not be presented.

Brian Porter, Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Good job, Charlie Hodge
Next story
Suzuki: We can’t close our eyes to climate change

Just Posted

Kelowna skater golden at B.C. Games

Emily Sales of Kelowna skates to a gold medal at the B.C. Games in Kamloops

Reel Reviews: The Wakanda Way

We say, “Black Panther is too shallow to be deep, too disposable to be important.”

Suzuki: We can’t close our eyes to climate change

David Suzuki says there is much work to do on climate change

Heat women advance to Canada West semis

A convincing win in two straight this weekend has Kelowna’s UBCO Heat volleyball team moving on

Penticton Vees drop regular season finale in overtime

Vees end the season with 5-4 loss to Silverbacks

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Street Sounds: Glossy ear candy meets deep roots

MGMT’s new drop, Little Dark Age, delves deeper song by song.

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in the Strait of Georgia

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

Changing the picture of family medical care

Efforts ongoing to recruit family physicians for the South Okanagan Similkameen

Mortgage column: What is bridge financing

Kelowna mortgage experts talk about bridge financing

Letter: Cartoon formeted racism

Kelowna letter-writer didn’t find any humour in Capital News cartoon

Letter: Good job, Charlie Hodge

Kelowna letter-writer enjoyed Charlie Hodge’s column

Book Talk: Praise for the novella

It’s too long for a short story and too short for a novel, but the novella is gaining in popularity

Most Read