Letter: Congrats on ‘Greatest City Council’ award

Kelowna letter-writer isn’t happy with some of the happenings around City Hall

To the editor:

Ron Mattiussi and his team (kudos for budget awards), and Kelowna City Councilors might have an easier job if they always put residents needs first. Someone said the tough part about living in a “world class city” is the unapologetic gap between the rich and the working class. Do we really want to be another playground for the rich, while residents watch their reasons and ability to live here compromised? Judging by the number of backlashes I think not.

If the electorate is uninformed, perhaps the communication department, with a non-partisan mandate, could make it easier for residents to follow the dots (facts) on previous decisions, not follow the money as is usually reserved for higher levels of government and could shed more light on agenda items in front of council.

Then growing concerns around the following might be diminished: Central Green, waterfront clubs, reworking of plans by developers (lack of oversight, adding height), vacant/short-term rental homes and wealthy/speculator enticing development (lack of creative rental and first time buyer options), smart city challenge, dark data, pilot camera program (privacy, non-disclosure, supplier deals/sales tactics, etc.), integration of water supply, Hindle Dr., S. Perimeter Rd., OCP, ALR, etc., access to meaningful participation (public meetings limited to stakeholders, social media and letters of support reliance/distortion), access to poll questions and study results (Tourism Centre location, etc.), public washrooms (tax dollars), preserving water front access, farmer’s markets that lack signs to backup claims vs. ridiculous Good Neighbour bylaw, etc.

K. Kelly, Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Speculation tax not great, but it’s something

Just Posted

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

Peachland garage fire snuffed out quickly

The cause is believed to be from a backyard burn gone awry.

What’s up Westside: Concern over school changes

A look back on the decision that is impacting students and parents in West Kelowna

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

A damper of a week ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting rain for the first week of April in the Okangan-Shuswap

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Missing South Okanagan snowshoer rescued

Snowshoer was rescued from the Carmi/Beaverdale area on Sunday near Penticton

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: Congrats on ‘Greatest City Council’ award

Kelowna letter-writer isn’t happy with some of the happenings around City Hall

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

Letter: Speculation tax not great, but it’s something

Kelowna letter-writer says the City of Kelowna has been dragging its feet

Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

Most Read