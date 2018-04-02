Letter: Congrats on ‘Greatest City Council’ award

To the editor:

Ron Mattiussi and his team (kudos for budget awards), and Kelowna City Councilors might have an easier job if they always put residents needs first. Someone said the tough part about living in a “world class city” is the unapologetic gap between the rich and the working class. Do we really want to be another playground for the rich, while residents watch their reasons and ability to live here compromised? Judging by the number of backlashes I think not.

If the electorate is uninformed, perhaps the communication department, with a non-partisan mandate, could make it easier for residents to follow the dots (facts) on previous decisions, not follow the money as is usually reserved for higher levels of government and could shed more light on agenda items in front of council.

Then growing concerns around the following might be diminished: Central Green, waterfront clubs, reworking of plans by developers (lack of oversight, adding height), vacant/short-term rental homes and wealthy/speculator enticing development (lack of creative rental and first time buyer options), smart city challenge, dark data, pilot camera program (privacy, non-disclosure, supplier deals/sales tactics, etc.), integration of water supply, Hindle Dr., S. Perimeter Rd., OCP, ALR, etc., access to meaningful participation (public meetings limited to stakeholders, social media and letters of support reliance/distortion), access to poll questions and study results (Tourism Centre location, etc.), public washrooms (tax dollars), preserving water front access, farmer’s markets that lack signs to backup claims vs. ridiculous Good Neighbour bylaw, etc.

K. Kelly, Kelowna