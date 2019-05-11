Letter: Daughter salutes her mother

To the editor:

What is a Mother’s Day without a Mother’s Day card?

But instead of giving my mother a card this year, I wanted to write to my mother from the heart and share it with the world.

So first and foremost, a happy Mother’s Day to my mom.

Let me offer this quote from former U.S. president George Bush. “The bond between mothers and their children is one defined by love. As a mother prayers to her children are unending so are the wisdom, grace and strength they provide for their children.”

The fact is I would not be where I am today if not for my mother, Olga Romanyshyn.

She not only gave me life, but she taught me loyalty, strength, love, integrity and to respect others.

As I write these words, I feel extremely blessed and very fortunate to have such a amazing mother still alive at age 93.

Sonia Romanyshyn

West Kelowna

