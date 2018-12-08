Letter: Electric vehicles have repercussions for Kelowna taxpayers

Will the system be able to cope with this?

To the editor and politicians in Victoria and Europe:

We just had a short visit to Victoria and to Europe where politicians are promising a real rosy outlook for the future. By 2030-2040 we will not import any diesel or gasoline vehicles—we will be all electric. Yes, they are all (excited) over this announcement.

I assume that these politicians can just pull magic right out of the wires and transformers already in place all over these areas where they want electric vehicles will suck out of the system? In our area, if one-half of cars were now electric, our server cannot send enough new electricity to our neighbours to give them 70-80 amperes of power to plug in each vehicle. This is the reality—not a new dream. First, politicians cannot promise such wide new changes without doing their homework. Where are the funds to upgrade our servers’ grids to be ready for the electric vehicles?

Then, our politicians want to give new purchasers of electric vehicles incentives, money from me, to help them purchase a new electric vehicle. Where will these funds come from? You may have heard about the sewage surges that occur at 1,800 hours. and 2,100 hours as well as 700 hours—everyone is using water so sewer flows are larger.

Well, we will see electric surges at some time especially when mom and dad come home from work and plug their new daisy electric vehicle in at the same time. Will the system be able to cope with this?? Politicians should allow the public and the market to make these changes especially if electric vehicles become more popular and affordable and are able to drive from Vancouver to Kelowna on one charge in winter time.

Let politicians worry more about BC Hydro and ICBC and provincial long-term debts and attempt to be honest with the voters. There is nothing wrong with thinking about el vehicles especially when they are able to perform the job, I don’t want to purchase an electric vehicle for my neighbour.

Jorgen Hansen

Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: A summary of everything wrong with Kelowna
Next story
Letter: Transporting petroleum products to U.S.A. is inefficient

Just Posted

6,000 pounds of food during Lake Country firefighter food drive

The annual Fire Department Food Bank Campaign is donating to the food bank

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The new shelter is located at First United Church

Elderly man rescued in West Kelowna

Al Campbell was reported missing Dec. 7

Lake Country council to take second crack at allowing recreational cannabis

Compass Cannabis may move since it will be unable to sell recreational weed at its current location

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

B.C. axe thrower targets world championships

Former pitcher to compete at World Axe Throwing League Championships in Chicago

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

Wanted Kamloops man turns himself in

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Letter: I fail to see connection with FPTP

A Kelowna reader’s response to a previous letter

Letter: Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Kelowna needs to care about the turtle ponds

Letter: Transporting petroleum products to U.S.A. is inefficient

A Kelowna Capital News reader weighs in to the debate

Letter: Electric vehicles have repercussions for Kelowna taxpayers

Will the system be able to cope with this?

Letter: A summary of everything wrong with Kelowna

I believe everyone, and I mean everyone, in our society should pay their fair share of taxes.

Most Read