Letter: Electric vehicles have repercussions for Kelowna taxpayers

To the editor and politicians in Victoria and Europe:

We just had a short visit to Victoria and to Europe where politicians are promising a real rosy outlook for the future. By 2030-2040 we will not import any diesel or gasoline vehicles—we will be all electric. Yes, they are all (excited) over this announcement.

I assume that these politicians can just pull magic right out of the wires and transformers already in place all over these areas where they want electric vehicles will suck out of the system? In our area, if one-half of cars were now electric, our server cannot send enough new electricity to our neighbours to give them 70-80 amperes of power to plug in each vehicle. This is the reality—not a new dream. First, politicians cannot promise such wide new changes without doing their homework. Where are the funds to upgrade our servers’ grids to be ready for the electric vehicles?

Then, our politicians want to give new purchasers of electric vehicles incentives, money from me, to help them purchase a new electric vehicle. Where will these funds come from? You may have heard about the sewage surges that occur at 1,800 hours. and 2,100 hours as well as 700 hours—everyone is using water so sewer flows are larger.

Well, we will see electric surges at some time especially when mom and dad come home from work and plug their new daisy electric vehicle in at the same time. Will the system be able to cope with this?? Politicians should allow the public and the market to make these changes especially if electric vehicles become more popular and affordable and are able to drive from Vancouver to Kelowna on one charge in winter time.

Let politicians worry more about BC Hydro and ICBC and provincial long-term debts and attempt to be honest with the voters. There is nothing wrong with thinking about el vehicles especially when they are able to perform the job, I don’t want to purchase an electric vehicle for my neighbour.

Jorgen Hansen

Kelowna