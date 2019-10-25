LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

Dear Editor:

As I was walking to vote last Monday, I thought about the homeless. They were an election issue.

No address. Were they able to vote?

Years ago, I went to St Martin-in-the-Fields Church in London. I was startled to see numerous bodies rise up out of the pews. They had been allowed to sleep there overnight.

Do churches here do the same humanitarian gesture?

My walks around Summerland show me many campers parked on properties. They seem never to have moved.

Are these ever offered as temporary housing? Would this be a feasible part of a solution to our problem?

Carol MacKenzie

Summerland

