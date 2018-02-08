Letter: ICBC is a tax grab to benefit government

Kelowna letter-writer says there is something wrong with ICBC

To the editor:

ICBC is owned by the Government of British Columbia and directly overseen by the Crown Agencies Secretariat within the Office of the Premier. In March 2010, our government publicly announced that it would require ICBC to pay the province dividends, thus signaling the end of ICBC’s operation as a non-profit Crown corporation. In doing so, no matter how questionable that public action was, it was for the benefit of all residents of British Columbia by way of a balanced annual operating budget.

There is something intrinsically, ethically and morally wrong with substantially increasing annual ICBC insurance rates to cover its accumulated deficit of $1.3 billion. Why are only B.C. drivers held responsible for the ICBC deficit when it was knowingly created by the government for the benefit of all? Like it or not, general personal tax increases or reduced government expenditures are the solution to cover our government’s financial concerns.

Government (one is just as bad as the other) needs to bite the bullet and stop the debilitating political fighting over this contrived political issue. Call crown corporations for what they really are; a tax grab for the benefit of government (that’s all of us) and let’s get on with what needs to be done today and the future of our great province and its people.

Patrick W. Olenick, West Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Column: Is your mortgage renewing this year?

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Kelowna council advised to reject new downtown hotel proposal

City staff say council should not give plan for a 33-storey hotel a development permit

Update: Advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 1,912 ballots were cast on the first two days of advance voting in byelection

Pothole problems plague Kelowna

City is rapidly filling a growing number of holes

Kelowna athletes prep for 2018 BC Games

At a meeting Wednesday night, athletes and parents gathered in advance of Kamloops event

Rockets drop Giants in key divisional matchup

Kelowna ends two-game slide Wednesday in first of four games in six days against B.C. opponents

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Letter: ICBC is a tax grab to benefit government

Kelowna letter-writer says there is something wrong with ICBC

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden

High avalanche danger challenges travellers with road closures

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Most Read