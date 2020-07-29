LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

Recently, our mayor Toni Boot tracked down the seller of a piece of fabric imprinted with the symbol of the U.S. Confederate States.

In doing so, the mayor named, shamed, threatened a boycott, and destroyed the offending merchandise at the front door of the locally owned shop.

Perhaps this was following a resolution of the town council, however it is more likely our mayor simply used any implied power of her position to render irreversible harm to this business.

Once done, no apology can erase any possible stain on their business reputation and goodwill.

This has been conduct most unbecoming for the position of Summerland mayor. The editor could research the accomplishments of the mayor of Twisp, Washington. A member of an ethnic minority in her town, she has put her significant business and diplomatic skills to work, all the while shepherding her town through three disasters.

Those are the attributes we should expect from the position of Summerland mayor.

I will stand by the owners of that business and I hope the rest of Summerland will as well. The next election will not come soon enough.

Don Gemmell

Summerland

