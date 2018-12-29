Letter: Kelowna dump could affect drinking water supply with effluent

To the editor:

Are you kidding, Alan Newcombe, not concerned about leachate from the dump? Has the leachate been tested for contaminating chemicals from the dump. There are untold chemicals in the effluent, please test for them before this effluent runs into Robert Lake then into Brandt’s Creek then into Okanagan Lake then into our drinking water. Any effluent from the dump area should be treated as poison effluent and if contaminated, it should not enter our dinking water nor Robert Lake.

Out of sight out of mind—what are you people thinking i.e. utility manager Kevin Van Vliet and others. At least Kelowna people should know what poisons we are making coffee with. Consider the 12 other ponds just south of the actual dump—please test these for poisons as this water drains into our sewer plant(no poisons are ever removed from the sewer plant—only phosphates and nitrates(fertilizers).. Someone will have to be responsible for our Okanagan drinking water—especially when people are not able to drink it anymore. Imagine no morning coffee.

Jorgen Hansen

Kelowna