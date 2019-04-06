Letter: Kelowna reader says to demand the truth from the Liberals

“It is time for thinking Canadians to speak up and demand the truth from the Liberals.”

To the editor:

The Liberal propaganda machine and apologists are working overtime to spin that the issue is that Jody Wilson-Raybould was simply a poor choice for justice minister/solicitor general – what malarkey!

While she was in cabinet for three and a half years, they cited her many accomplishments in a variety of Trudeau-promised changes.

It is time for thinking Canadians to speak up and demand the truth from the Liberals, and Trudeau himself, on these very important issues.

So far, all we have from the government on the SNC-Lavalin affair are denials, stories, half-truths, fabrications and outright lies on this corruption scandal.

SNC has been banned from bidding or working on many internationally funded projects around the world – Asian Development Bank, African Development Bank and the World Bank to name a few.

They stand guilty of election fraud and bribery in Canada and are repaying seven Quebec municipal governments for fraudulently obtained contracts.

These actions disqualify SNC from any Deferred Prosecution Agreement under the new Canadian law and in the British counterpart it was modelled on.

Focus on the issue – proven pressure to violate the law on Deferred Prosecution Agreements by the PM and his office and senior ministers.

Several parties to the pressure are guilty of violation of conflict of interest principals as they were lobbied by Jacques Bougie, a board member of SNC. He also sits on the boards of The Trudeau Foundation and McCain Foods (Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s family company).

It is the Liberal government hiding the truth. The “whistle blower” is being pillaged by the very people who recruited her and sang her praises until an “inconvenient truth” caught up to them.

SNC should go to court like any repeat offender and be judged without spin and political advantage.

Honourable Liberal MPs should resign from caucus and sit as independents to avoid the smell of corruption.

Doug Waines

West Kelowna