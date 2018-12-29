Letter: Kelowna Tourism Centre’s white elephant — where are the visitors?

To the editor:
I have excellent information to confirm a very accurate (Univ. Penn. Statistical Analysis (JFFD) Methodology) survey conducted (i.e. good-weather, representative sample hours; randomly selected days) of 3,939 people on immediately adjacent, Queensway Jetty/Walkway during Kelowna Waterfront Tourism Centre inaugural operating season in Summer, 2018.
Most surprisingly, only 517 (13.1 per cent) actually entered the visitor centre at all (86.9 per cent declined to enter). The survey suggests, if 108,000 announced from Tourism Kelowna Annual General Meeting (AGM) is correct overall total —only 41,569 were true visitors. Why? A whopping 61.5 per cent surveyed entered the building to use the washrooms only. Factored to the 108,000 reported—it would clearly translate to 66,420 visitors entered merely to use the washrooms only. Let us re-evaluate recently reported 108,000 total visitors (AGM six-month) w/ above survey findings.
According to Survey, only 5.05 per cent of 3,939 Queensway visitors actually entered the building for tourism-related purposes or 199 entrants. So, what did the other 318 people surveyed enter the building for? Answer: washroom!! Of the 517 inthe study who entered, only 38.49 per cent entered for tourism-related (not just for washrooms). In survey calculations, if extrapolated to the 108,000 reported, equals significantly less guests. If 38.49 per cent per cent of 517 = 199 —then, factored equally 38.49 per cent of the 108,000 equals only 41,569.
Moreover, the survey found there were even less (65) 12.6 per cent visitors who engaged whatsoever with the “lonely” but cordial employees inside. This number could similarly be interpolated (six-month figure) to merely 13,608 staff interactions—probably less, see below! (Hopefully, this info. will be valuable for any future hiring needs.) Wasn’t this number only small fraction (10 per cent?) of the numbers promised us by Tourism Kelowna in discussion sessions leading up to public hearing, approval and $8 million value package of investment/tax credits granted to Tourism Kelowna in 2017—and numbers promised us earlier this year? Compared to other tourist regions in much less populous towns, it certainly is! For example, Soulac, France, a very modest, tourism beach town of 2,524 (2014 census) during the same six-month period this year also received well over 41,000 tourists to their much smaller, Visitor Information Centre located two and a half blocks from the waterfront.
