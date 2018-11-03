Letter: Kelowna’s recycling programs in desperate need of improvement

Let’s take care of what we already have in our community.

To the editor:

Yes, I voted for Colin Basran and most of the current councillors. There are a number of initiatives that have my full support and approval, for example, Journey Home, a renewed focus on transportation and housing.

However, I am looking forward to the “balanced way forward.” Let’s pause for a moment! Do we really need another high rise in the location of the old RCMP building? How about using that site to continue the Arts and Cultural focus of downtown Kelowna? Let’s address the potential flooding problems in the spring. What has been done to mitigate those issues? Let’s really improve our recycling programs. We are in desperate need of an easy, efficient system for our whole community.

Finally, let’s take care of what we already have in our community.

Brenda Bell

Kelowna