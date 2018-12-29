Letter: Let wolves thrive in the Okanagan

One Kelowna reader is passionate about wolf populations

To the editor:

The British Columbia governments inclination to cull wolves in the Okanagan is not a carefully thought out solution. The information provided is skewered and bias. It makes reference to the culling a species that was re-introduced as a means of correcting human errors when the grey wolves were hunted like pests nearly a century ago. Over the years, run-ins with wolves and people have been detrimental to the wolf population. I would counter that this would make people the pests. It’s ironic that we come to the same conclusions over and over by these so-called experts who continue to demonize nature.

READ MORE: Wolf cull could have repercussions in the Okanagan

We live in an area overwhelmed with wildlife due to its proximity to forests and lakes. It has been an outdoors-man paradise but living up here has not been without its own challenges. I have come within mere feet of a black bear and it was one of the best outdoor experiences I have ever encountered. Perhaps instead of a repeated cycle, maybe this time around we could try using a little more education and fewer firearms. Some months ago there were articles written by the one percenters complaining about the overpopulation of deer in the mission. Introduction of wolves from parts of the Caribou region to Kelowna would be a fair solution. With wolves and deer running across the street, everyone would be going the speed limit. It’s a two for one.

Raymond Theriault

Kelowna

