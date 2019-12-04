LETTER: Not all can afford private health insurance

Dear Editor:

I fail to understand how the introduction of private medical insurance for procedures already covered by our public health care system would improve our system.

Not everyone can afford private insurance.

Those who receive it through work will be subject to higher premiums. And, most importantly, not everyone will qualify for it.

The private insurance industry is not in the business of covering those with high needs.

Let’s stick to the system where everyone is covered and everyone gets the care they need regardless of the status of their health and their wealth.

James Howard

Peachland

