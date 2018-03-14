Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

To the editor:

On March 5 I arrived at the Emergency ward of KGH exhibiting signs of chest pain and shortness of breath. From the moment of my arrival at triage/admitting through to my discharge the following morning, I received the absolute best of care.

The entire team from the nurses, doctors and residents to the porters and the technicians treated me as an individual, and not a case. Explanations at every step were clear, concise, and left me with an excellent understanding of the process of trying to focus in on the cause of my illness.

Eventually, a diagnosis was reached and a treatment was decided. My discharge left me with a care plan, and a schedule for follow-up evaluation. I wanted to go on the record as being an absolute fan of everyone with whom I came into contact over this 24-hour period. You are the ultimate professionals, and I extend my sincere thank-you if you were part of my care team.

Douglas C. ​Fowler, Kelowna

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Waters: Time to let 16-year-olds vote

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH

Big Air Miles win at Downtown Kelowna Safeway

Loyal customer wins one of 20 prizes across Canada

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

Most Read

  • Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

    Kelowna letter-writer says they received top notch care at KGH