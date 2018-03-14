Letter: Receiving the absolute best of care

To the editor:

On March 5 I arrived at the Emergency ward of KGH exhibiting signs of chest pain and shortness of breath. From the moment of my arrival at triage/admitting through to my discharge the following morning, I received the absolute best of care.

The entire team from the nurses, doctors and residents to the porters and the technicians treated me as an individual, and not a case. Explanations at every step were clear, concise, and left me with an excellent understanding of the process of trying to focus in on the cause of my illness.

Eventually, a diagnosis was reached and a treatment was decided. My discharge left me with a care plan, and a schedule for follow-up evaluation. I wanted to go on the record as being an absolute fan of everyone with whom I came into contact over this 24-hour period. You are the ultimate professionals, and I extend my sincere thank-you if you were part of my care team.

Douglas C. ​Fowler, Kelowna

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.