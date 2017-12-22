Letter: Sex before and outside of marriage is not acceptable

Kelowna letter-writer says we shouldn’t be surprised with the amount of scandal in 2017

To the editor:

Really? Are we really shocked by the revelations that so many media and Hollywood heroes are in fact sexual predators? I would like to point out that we have brought it on ourselves by our own confusion, mixed messages and relaxed moral values.

What used to be unacceptable is now expected when we evaluate the way we dress, the music and movies we experience, even advertisements and promotions for everything from cars to cell phones. The message is sex is OK. No wonder we are confused, and no wonder our children are confused.

We teach our children in schools and in our society, that sex is OK, that they can even decide what gender they want to be; we teach them how to not get pregnant, but not the importance of sexual purity. We teach them all kinds of things that used to be considered perverse, but today are promoted as acceptable. As long as it is consensual any relationship is OK.

The if-it-feels-good-do-it slogan has helped us to create a society of loose morality, and yet we are surprised that so many of those men and women we have admired and respected act with selfish disrespect for others.

We can only stop immoral behaviour when we clarify the importance of high morals, and teach our young people that sex before marriage—and outside of marriage—is not acceptable. We need to teach self-control and the importance and value of delaying sexual gratification. And we need to make that commitment as adults and parents and educators. If we cannot, we will continue to decay as a society, and continue to experience pain, abuse and family breakdown through the misuse of what is supposed to be the most holy and beautiful relationship.

The family is the powerhouse of love, where we need to teach and clarify the values of purity before marriage and fidelity in marriage; loyalty in all of our relationships, and self denial when we are tempted.

How we act, is how our children learn—not what we teach them, but what they see and experience in our family.

John Abelseth, Kelowna

