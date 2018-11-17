Letter: Teaching children to be compassionate is never a bad thing

To the editor:

Re: letter in Wednesday Nov. 7, from John Cross about Proportional Representation.

Mr. Cross seems to be fearful of change but the two examples he gives (to scare us to stick with FPTP) are, in my opinion, to be embraced.

Teaching Mandarin in schools? That gets my vote.

A vegan party which bans hamburgers in schools? Again, a resounding “yes” from me. Why does Mr. Cross think that these are negatives?

It is never a bad idea to learn new languages, especially one as commonly spoken as Mandarin. In the very same newspaper, on the following page from his letter, I read an article about the popularity of Mandarin Mondays at the library. And as for banning hamburgers, that can only have good results, as North Americans’ penchant for fast food and large amounts of animal protein has created a nightmare of chronic health problems, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer. Teaching children to be healthy and compassionate is never a bad thing.

Nicola Newington,

West Kelowna