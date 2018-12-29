Letter: Thank you, and Merry Christmas to a stranger

To the editor:

This is addressed to the nice lady that paid our food bill at Zabb’s restaurant in Rutland on Dec. 18. We are the two gents that sat at the window across from you. It was an unexpected and pleasant surprise to find out from our server that you had paid our meal bill.

We were totally taken aback by your kindness.

We shall pay it forward as well.

Thank you so much. It is people like you that make this world a better place. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and an excellent, healthy, and joyful new year.

Jack Fonseca and Dwight Wendell

Kelowna