LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Young people helped swimmer in distress

Dear Editor:

C.J., you are a hero.

Whoever you are and wherever you are from, you and your friends are heroes.

On Saturday, July 27, at about 5 p.m., our guest from Saskatchewan took a much anticipated dive into Okanagan Lake from Powell Beach.

David underestimated his swimming abilities as he hadn’t been swimming for quite some time.

As he turned around at the buoy, he realized he was in trouble and couldn’t make it back.

His girlfriend, Chantelle, our granddaughter, saw his dangerous situation from the beach. She called for help as she was unable to swim.

Immediately, someone flew past her and others followed.

C.J. and his friends brought David to safety.

We realize there is a real danger in a rescue such as this, but these young people saved a life. Our heartfelt thank you.

Two very traumatized young people came home and realized they did not have the names of these heroes, other than C.J.

Aggie Woolsey

Summerland

