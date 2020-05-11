(Stock photo)

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Dear Editor:

How great that we as a community and province have worked together to fight this COVID-19 virus and can begin to ease up on restrictions!

This has been a time of such challenge and heartbreak, but it has also been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems on the globe — and to notice that we are actually capable of working together across the entire planet to address a shared problem.

This is our chance to pivot.

As we reopen the economy, we can rush back to a normal that was failing us all, or we can move forward and rebuild a greener, fairer, stronger B.C.

Our problems — even this virus — stem from a way of doing business that uses up resources without replenishing or cleaning up, that is based on vast fossil fuel use, that pay some people properly and others not.

Now, as billions of public dollars are about to be channeled into recovery, we need to share our voice to ensure that we do not try to re-invest in just trying to get things “back to normal” — because normal is what got us here.

We can actually invest in a sustainable economy — one that will put people back to work safely, fight climate change and make our communities more resilient to future crises.

Linnea Good

Summerland

