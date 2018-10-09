Letter: Tom Dyas for mayor, a home run for Kelowna

Time to go to the bullpen and bring in reliever and bench strength Tom Dyas as mayor

Dear voters of Kelowna:

I recently read with interest your online story about Andre Blanleil endorsing Colin Basran as mayor.

Blanleil is a local businessman, previous city councillor and frankly a very good fastball player.

I have admired Blanleil’s business acumen over the years, however, I now wonder if he even remembers where first base is? Or any other base for that matter! Appears he might even be in left field?

You see, Blanleil threw us a real curveball and flip-flopped from just last month when it was reported locally that he was considering making another run for city council this fall for a couple of reasons.

First, he expressed his frustration with what he indicated is the current council’s inability to seriously tackle growing problems of public disorder in downtown Kelowna. “So many people don’t feel safe going downtown,” Blanleil said. “I know the city’s Journey Home strategy is designed to end homelessness, but that’s a long-term strategy that doesn’t address the problems that are here and now.”

Blanleil’s second reason for wanting to run for public office was due to the extreme level of tax hikes over the last four years of 16 per cent, much higher than the inflation rate. “On taxes, I feel council should have pushed staff harder to get the rates down to the cost-of-living range,” Blanleil said.

On behalf of the citizens of Kelowna, who need a mayor with integrity and more transparency from City Hall, I must call you out Blanleil!

Time to go to the bullpen and bring in reliever and bench strength Tom Dyas as mayor so he can hit a home run for the citizens of Kelowna!

Cindy Cannon

Kelowna

