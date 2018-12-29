Letter: Tourism Kelowna full on baloney

The new visitor centre is not the meeting place it was predicted to be, says a reader

To the editor:

When I think of all the baloney served up by Tourism Kelowna in their public hearing presentation, all for public consumption since mayor and council had already packaged the property for them, citing the iconic nature of the centre as a public meeting place for Kelowna residents and a place where tourist businesses could bring their clients for multi-media presentations, etc. It, in fact, performs the same functions as all the others around the world located on city streets or in underpasses (like San Francisco); it provides brochures, directions and toilet facilities.

From iconic to designated toilet stop for tour buses.

Don Henderson

Kelowna