LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Dear Editor:

It’s what’s in the pipeline, the toxic bitumen, that’s the big part of the problem.

Alberta’s poor if not criminal neglect over the growing tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion completely disqualifies them from ever being involved in anything they want to transport through B.C.

We’ll get along without Alberta energy and must work to eliminate Alberta as a supplier.

It must never again have a near monopoly on energy, or anything close.

John Stark

Richmond

