LETTER: Unsung heroes helped deliver food packs

Dear Editor:

Some Summerland elementary students have been fortunate to receive 211 Penny Lane Packs since October 2019 through to this past week.

The packs contain a healthy, balanced menu provided through a partnership between the Penny Lane Legacy Fund and the Summerland IGA.

The packs are assembled by volunteers each Friday at the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre and since March; when the COVID-19 pandemic was announced fresh bread and vegetables were added.

I just wanted to send out a huge thank you to the folks at IGA, Penny Lane Legacy group and the Summerland Food Bank who continued to make this happen through unprecedented times.

You are truly the unsung heroes of Summerland and of these families.

Linda Van Alphen

Colibri Community

Summerland

