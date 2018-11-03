Letter: Using open party PR lists prevents manipulation

Kelowna - The process of selecting candidates to run in an election continues to be contentious

To the editor:

Party — or open list.

The process of selecting candidates to run in an election continues to be a contentious issue and subject to a lot of controversy and misinterpretation.

Traditionally, party members nominated the party’s candidates.

Today party leaders and party brass control the nomination process and candidates will not be on that list without awarding the leader full control of how they vote in the legislature.

The list of candidates is often referred to as ‘party list’ or ‘open list,’ depending on how it was produced.

Using First Past the Post, a list of candidates was and is produced by the party leader and party brass, who select and rank the candidates.

Using Proportional Representation open list ballots, the candidates are ranked by the voters, by giving them two choices on the ballot.

One vote to make sure the seats the parties are awarded in the legislature is an accurate reflection of the popular vote, and another vote to elect the candidate they want to represent them in the legislature.

The candidates are then ranked in their electoral regions and the province simply by how many votes they get.

By separating the party vote from the candidate vote and using ‘open list,’ party leaders and party brass can no longer manipulate candidates, making PR open list the most honest and transparent system being used in most democracies today.

The claims that PR systems are used and abused to randomly appoint candidates to fill party seats are pure nonsense.

Separating the party vote from the candidate vote brakes the lock the leaders have on the candidates because now voters can continue to support their party of choice while they are free to vote for any of the candidates.

That is how a multi-member (MMP) open-list PR system gives the power back to the people.

Andy Thomsen

Kelowna

Previous story
The View from Here: No better time to stand together against hatred
Next story
Letter: Traffic problems in Kelowna continue

Just Posted

Kelowna paraglider starts fundraiser to reach international goals

Daniel Vallejo started a GoFundMe to raise $5,000

Kelowna man awaiting trial for 2013 killing back in custody

A new bail hearing for Thomson will be held Nov. 15.

More collaboration needed for lakeshore protection

Local groups come together to discuss protection efforts in the Okanagan region

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Kelowna police officers honoured for brave rescue

Three officers received bronze medals from the Lieutenant Governor

VIDEO: B.C. Dragoons test their driving skills in Lake Country

IHE hosted the Canadian army members as it designed a course for them to test their TAPV

Letter: Using open party PR lists prevents manipulation

Kelowna - The process of selecting candidates to run in an election continues to be contentious

Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Prime minister rides horseback with Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Chairman, to Xeni Gwet’in meeting place

Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Boeser adds 2 goals as Vancouver wins a thriller

WATCH: RCMP investigating report of fireworks thrown from car at homeless people

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Protesters delay debate involving ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Police intervened in Toronto as chanting protesters delayedthe start of a debate featuring Steve Bannon

Teacher shortage leaves B.C. French immersion class learning in English

Concerned parents seek to speak to school board, advocate for solutions for teacher shortage

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Most Read