B.C. Liberal candidate Ben Stewart votes in West Kelowna Wednesday in the Kelowna West provincial byelection.—Alistair Waters/Capital News

Letter: Voting has become a farce

West Kelowna letter-writer wonders who is the big winner after the Kelowna West byelection

To the editor:

Isn’t it sad that only 29 per cent of eligible voters decided to cast their ballot in our recent byelection.

Surely, I am not the only one wondering why that is? There was more door to door and telephone canvasing done by the parties and still only 29 per cent showed up to vote.

Is it apathy, or is it directly because of the candidates who were running? Were they strong people whom you could believe in and support?

The Liberals won, and Ben is smiling. Ready to work apparently. For whom? What has he accomplished for our area? The fact that NDP Premier Horgan, could not find the time to come into the riding and (publicly) show support for Shelley Cook is troubling.

The Green Party candidate, Robert Stupka sounded arrogant when he spoke. No, voting has become a farce. The candidates follow party lines. They don’t stand on a platform and share their vision with us, and what they will work toward, if elected. It’s all BS if they do.

No, its hard to find anything positive with the results of this election. Who will benefit? Us, the constituents of this riding? Or just your new MLA, Ben Stewart? No doubt in my mind. How about yours?

David W. Kuhn, West Kelowna

