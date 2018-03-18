Letter: What is being done to prevent flooding

Kelowna letter-writer questions if the City of Kelowna is ready for more flooding

Dear Mayor and Council:

Last year flood waters from our lake and streams wreaked millions of dollars of damage and much hardship to our Okanagan community. Yet we now face the potential of a repeat of this disaster along with an apparent general apathy on the part of those with some preventative power.

Is the recent expose of the local press correct: NAV Canada no longer takes snow measurements for Kelowna? Snowfall measurements are only taken in Penticton and Kamloops?

Is it true that the same people responsible for the error at the gates last year are still in place? As a member of a community still recovering from last year’s flood water hardship, please provide some comfort that preventative action is in fact being taken so that history is not about to repeat itself.

Our shoreline measures along Okanagan Lake indicate that lake levels have not been reduced below the usual normal year markings. Yet we are told of record snow loads in the hills. Why are we not being fully or correctly informed by the keepers of the floodgates?

What action is the city taking on this matter? Is there any coordinated action with other governments?

Ian R. Sisett, Kelowna

