Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 11, 2017. Trudeau remains optimistic that Canada, the United States and Mexico can strike a deal to modernize NAFTA that benefits all three countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Letter: With presidents, the more things change…

Kelowna letter-writer says some things never change

To the editor:

American presidents both past and present have been mentioned in recent letters to the editor in support or opposition to some reader’s points of view. All presidents’ actions become part of the history of the U.S. for whatever their actions, judged by history to be right or wrong.

J.F. Kennedy’s name was referenced with respect to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 as an example of a strong president; Mr. Kennedy received a lot of media coverage then and now, for his actions and statements, and sadly his assassination in 1963.

Notably, he was widely quoted for his statement made in his inaugural speech which stated “And so my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” This is generally accepted as an original and inspiring statement. I wonder, however, if Kennedy was aware of a similar comment made by Marcus Tulluis Cicero, better known in history as Cicero the great Roman statesman (106 BC – 43 BC).

Also known as a great orator, it is recorded that in an address to Roman politicians Cicero implored them to: “ask not what your country can do for you but rather what you can do for your country.”

Perhaps as the old adage goes, “the more things change the more they remain the same.”

Bill Boyd, Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Trump will go down with America’s best

Just Posted

2014 murder case finally goes to trial

Steven Randy Pirko was charged with second-degree murder in 2016

Flood recovery work set to begin in Kelowna

The first phase of $5 million dollar flood recovery plan for Upper Vernon Creek will begin on Monday

Accused in Kelowna murder heads to court

Chad Alphonse is accused of killing Waylon Percy Junior Jackson, back in 2016

Crime Stoppers: Stamping out crime for 31 years

Beginning in Kelowna, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has take a big bite out of crime

Green’s Stupka says riding needs new voice

Green party candidate and leader give their thoughts on the Kelowna West byelection

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Possible explosive device found in Kamloops home

The RCMP explosive disposal unit from the Lower Mainland was called to neutralize the device

Okanagan Symphony offers taste of Vienna

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Viennese Delights in Jan. 19-21

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Letter: With presidents, the more things change…

Kelowna letter-writer says some things never change

Letter: Trump will go down with America’s best

Kelowna letter-writer is supporting Donald Trump’s efforts as President of the USA

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

Most Read