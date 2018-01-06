Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

The first week of January allows us all a time to look ahead to a new year with a clean slate and here’s hoping the year 2018 is the best year yet for all of us.

In no particular order, here are some of our wishes for Kelowna for the coming year.

• An early spring. Come on, haven’t we all had just about enough snow already, thanks to last week’s onslaught?

• More affordable housing. With a single-family home now averaging $725,000, we wonder how many young families are going to get ahead, get into the housing market and keep Kelowna thriving at this pace, let alone lower income earners and our vulnerable population.

• Some rental relief. Same deal as above. Come on landlords, it’s not always about making money. Lower your rent, attract good people with pets, and be a productive member of our society.

• Some traffic relief. OK, this one ain’t gonna happen.

• A beautiful new visitor centre. This one is going to happen and let’s hope the downtown location is everything those who pushed it through think it will be.

• Fewer natural disasters. Not likely, so now is a good time to get your house and home prepared for whatever may hit in 2018.

• Less NIMBY-ism. Does every single social development need to run square into those that like to yell Not In My Back Yard?

• More community champions. We have a lot of these, but many people do nothing to give back. Get off your couch and do something for those who are less fortunate.

• Less social media. We could all use this one. Take a time out and unplug for a moment.

• Another hockey championship. Is it too much to ask for another Memorial Cup run by the Kelowna Rockets? Or another RBC Cup from the Warriors? Or a trip to the Cyclone Taylor Cup for the Chiefs?

• More beach days. Hey, Mother Nature….leave our beaches alone!

• Peace in the valley. Be good to each other this year. Take a breath, have some understanding of others and don’t be afraid to lend a helping hand where needed.

Happy New Year.

Despite progress in the ozone layer all other problems scientists looked at in 92 have worsened

Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

A young student from Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School is rewarded for community effort

West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November

By David Suzuki A year ago, we revisited the 1992 “World Scientists’… Continue reading

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

Find out what is taking place in your community this weekend, with Anna Zeitner

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

