Voice of BC: waiting for a secret referendum

To the editor:

Mr. Fletcher’s narrow view is beyond exasperating. Fifty-seven per cent of voters supported parties that promised electoral reform. It seems positive that steps have been taken to address this promise and that we are having a referendum in the fall. As a rural voter I find there are so many compelling reasons to give serious consideration to updating our electoral system. This not a partisan issue. Why is Mr. Fletcher making it one? With proportional representation, all regions of B.C. including rural and Interior B.C. will have representation in government. This is so important. Currently entire regions are often shut out and have no voice in power at all. This is one of many reasons why as a rural voter I support PR. The current voting system FPTP also does not reflect the diversity of voters in different regions. This another reason why many voters many feel they do not have effective representation currently (I speak from experience on this one). For example BC Conservative voters everywhere, BC Liberal in East Vancouver, NDP voters in most of rural B.C., etc. Our current FPTP system exaggerates regional differences. Not all rural people vote BC Liberal and not all East Vancouver vote NDP, although FPTP makes it look this way. There have been more than 12 commissions on electoral reform in Canada and provincially — all recommend some form of proportional representation and as well recommend proportionality by region in consideration of our unique Canadian geographies. There are so many reasons to inform ourselves and give the topic of proportional representation serious consideration. It is unfortunate that Mr. Fletchers article was so incredibly unhelpful.

Amber van Drielen

Golden