Wild Sky Sisters: Cancer Season – feel the river of your emotions

Cosmic Unconditional Love

Cancer season starts with the Summer Solstice on June 21st.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year when the Earth’s North Pole is tilted closest to the sun. There are two solstices each year. One in June with Cancer season and one in December with the opposite or SISTER sign of Capricorn.

This is the seasonal initiation of Summer.

We are moving from:

Yang energy – Gemini – Mutable Air

into

Yin Energy – Cancer – Cardinal Water

Sacred mind makes way for sacred feelings.

Cancer season is a time for healing our relationship – with ourselves, our family and our feelings. It’s a time to look at the ways that we nourish – both others and ourselves. From the work of Dr. Masuro Emoto and Viktor Schauberger, we know that water holds memory.

Cardinal water is the source of it all. It’s the wellspring from where life forms.

Water is intuitive and empathetic. Cancer rules the breasts and the womb. The greatest nurturing mother of us all, Mother Earth is alive with activity during this beautiful shift in the northern hemisphere.

Cancer is where we discover how to take care of others and ourselves. Cancer rules the ideas behind home, family and ancestral energy.

Ever felt a little crabby? Probably because you’re not internally resourced. Maybe because you’re safeguarding your feelings and what is vulnerable to you.

Many will say Cancers are “moody” and we replace that with MOON-Y.

Just like the moon which is always changing shape and signs – the Cancer energy is always moving. Feelings are not facts and will shift and change often, maybe even several times a day.

In today’s busy world, we have no choice – self care is non negotiable. Find the things that nourish you most this Cancer season. Let the sun shine down on the way in which you create boundaries for yourself so that you are FULL for the people you care about most.

And relax into the slower pace of summer and really enjoy life with those you love.

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

