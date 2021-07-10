B.C.’s heat wave has drawn to a close, but pets still need to be kept cool

Splashing around in the lake (Randy Lindeboom/Facebook)
Surfs Up! (Alison Grenier)Surfs Up! (Alison Grenier)
Dog lording over his domain (Dave Ofukany/Facebook)Dog lording over his domain (Dave Ofukany/Facebook)
tired dog after a morning swim (Dave Ofukany/Facebook)
Cat squatting under the basement bedroom (Kurt Harmel Photo)
Kelowna Cat Chilling (u/katuyara/Reddit)
Cooling pillow (Cathy Lee)

As B.C. emerges from a historic heat wave, seasonal summer temperatures feel like a breath of fresh air.

But despite a 15 C drop in temperature, it’s still hot — and it can still be dangerous for your pets.

The BC SPCA has seen record numbers of reports of pets excessively panting, vomiting or displaying other signs of heat exhaustion all across the province. Several heat-related pet deaths have also been reported by vets across B.C.

READ MORE:‘We’re devastated’: South Okanagan couple in mourning after ‘horrific’ attack kills family dog

Pets that are overweight or have not been groomed recently are at the highest risk for heat-related death.

The BC SPCA has a few tips on how to protect pets from the heat:

  • Have a fresh, cold bowl of water out at all times
  • Freeze treats in a water bowl to encourage the pet to stay hydrated
  • Maintain their weight at a healthy level
  • Maintain a scheduled grooming
  • Create a shady, cool area for them to sleep
  • Never leave a pet in a parked car

READ MORE: ‘It breaks my heart:’ heat wave taking a toll on pets, B.C. vet clinic staffer warns

If any pets are spotted in hot cars, people are asked to call the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Heat waveOkanaganPets

Just Posted

Crews from local fire departments and B.C. Wildfire Services are battling a large wildland fire near Coldstream that broke out Friday night off Highway 97 south of Vernon. Residents of Clerke Road and Commonage Road between Bailey Road and Allen Brooks Way were put on evacuation alert by RCMP. (Gavin Phillips photo/@ItsGavP)
Wildfire near Coldstream closes Highway 97; Homes on Clerke Road evacuated

(Contributed/DriveBC)
Crash stalls Okanagan Connector traffic

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. (Interior Health photo)
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism