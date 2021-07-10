B.C.’s heat wave has drawn to a close, but pets still need to be kept cool

As B.C. emerges from a historic heat wave, seasonal summer temperatures feel like a breath of fresh air.
But despite a 15 C drop in temperature, it’s still hot — and it can still be dangerous for your pets.
The BC SPCA has seen record numbers of reports of pets excessively panting, vomiting or displaying other signs of heat exhaustion all across the province. Several heat-related pet deaths have also been reported by vets across B.C.
Pets that are overweight or have not been groomed recently are at the highest risk for heat-related death.
The BC SPCA has a few tips on how to protect pets from the heat:
- Have a fresh, cold bowl of water out at all times
- Freeze treats in a water bowl to encourage the pet to stay hydrated
- Maintain their weight at a healthy level
- Maintain a scheduled grooming
- Create a shady, cool area for them to sleep
- Never leave a pet in a parked car
If any pets are spotted in hot cars, people are asked to call the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.
