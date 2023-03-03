PHOTOS: Vernon students deliver newspaper fashion

Flyers as a dress shirt?
The sports section as slacks?
Classifieds as evening wear?
Well, why not?
Grade 6 and 7 students at Vernon’s Silver Star Elementary School were challenged to design formal wear and street wear using only newspapers.
The final part of the project was a Newspaper Fashion Show, with students modelling their creations down a runway in front of their peers on Thursday, March 2.
The students, um, ‘delivered’ on the newspaper fashion.
