Meet the candidate: Kelowna – Lake Country — Justin Kulik (NDP)

Justin Kulik did not respond to Black Press Media’s request to supply a biography or answers to questions regarding the 2020 election prior to our press deadline.

Justin Kulik is dedicated to fighting for people in Kelowna-Lake Country.

As a university student, he is very supportive of the BC NDP government’s Access Grant program, which makes it more affordable for people to get a post-secondary education.

He knows how important agriculture is to the local economy in the Okanagan, and he is passionate about food security and making sure people have access to affordable, healthy food.

Justin is committed to fighting climate change and is proud of the BC NDP’s continent-leading plan, CleanBC. He will be a strong advocate for protecting B.C.’s clean air, land, and water, while building a low-carbon economy that creates opportunities for all.

— This bio was supplied to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce ahead of its Oct. 20 election forum.

