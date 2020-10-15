(Supplied)

Meet the candidate: Kelowna-West – Matt Badura (Libertarian)

Matt Badura grew up in Calgary

Born in 1982 in Poland, Matt Badura was exposed at a young age to the hardships communist governments can inflict. His non-communist parents faced persecution and escaped in the mid-1980s.

After a couple years of living in a refugee camp, Matt and his family arrived in Canada, to pursue life in a free country. He grew up in Calgary, completed his bi-lingual studies and later worked in the banking industry. Switching gears, he completed courses in construction management and moved on to work for a property manager coordinating capital projects. Later he worked in the roofing industry before moving to the Okanagan.

Politically, Matt thinks of himself as fiscally conservative, but socially liberal, which made it difficult to place himself politically – until he discovered Libertarianism. He believes all people should be free to pursue their lives how they see fit, and spend their earnings how they wish, so long as they do not harm others or prevent them from pursuing the same. He also believes government is not the authority on morality and that the only person that knows what is best for you and your family, is you.

What is the most important issue in your riding?

The most important issue I believe to be affordable housing. Shelter is a primary need, but so many of our constituents cannot afford to save for a downpayment, or are stuck living paycheck to paycheck consuming upwards of 50 per cent of their income for rent alone. I believe solving this problem in the long term would have a positive impact on reducing the dependence on social services and in turn continue to free up resources to better all our lives.

What have you done to benefit your community in the past? My past efforts in the community have been focused at participation in fund-raising events, personal effort and financial donations to organizations like the food bank and Habitat for Humanity.

What will you do to represent your community in Victoria?

I will listen to the needs of our constituents and act in their best interests. I will focus on policies to reduce taxes, make housing more affordable and improve our general quality of life.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in West Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West – Peter Truch (Green)

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

Officers confirmed they are on scene for an ongoing drug investigation

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson of West Kelowna was arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
West Kelowna man arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson is facing numerous charges

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Peter Truch. (Supplied)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West – Peter Truch (Green)

Green candidate believes we deserve better, balanced representation in Victoria

Ben Stewart. (Photo by John Lehmann)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West — Ben Stewart (Liberal)

Liberal candidate was elected MLA for Westside-Kelowna in 2009 and 2013

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

The municipality of Summerland is adding 22 new electric vehicle charging stations. The first charging stations in Summerland were installed in 2013 and have seen increasing levels of use every year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Drivers of electric cars flock to Summerland’s charging stations

Municipality adding 22 new stations to community

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)
North Okanagan home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman arrested in Shuswap after driving with B.C. licence plate from 1966

The woman is prohibited from driving in B.C.

Most Read