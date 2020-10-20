Krystal Smith

Krystal Smith

Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Mission — Krystal Smith (NDP)

Krystal Smith is a long-time progressive organizer and public servant running as the BC NDP candidate in Kelowna-Mission.

Krystal was born at KGH and grew up just a few blocks away at Richter and Elliot.

Her mother and role model Eva raised her as a single parent.

She attended Kelowna Secondary School and played rugby and other sports at Parkinson Rec Centre.

Krystal began advocating for the well-being of her community as a student leader at UBCO where she served on UBC’s Board of Governors.

She led her student union and was instrumental in the negotiations of Universal Bus Pass that Kelowna students still enjoy today. She moved to Kamloops to serve the students of Thompson Rivers University.

Most recently, she has served as a public servant with the ministry of citizen services.

Krystal has developed strong advocacy and policy skills through her work leading campaigns and delivering results for people and organizations across B.C. that are working to make life more affordable, create good jobs and a sustainable economy, and improve services for people.

Krystal is running to put her tireless energy and experience in getting the job done to work for the people of Kelowna-Mission.

What is the most important issue in your riding?

There are two key issues in this election. The first is an economic recovery from the pandemic that works for everyone, not just those at the top. We need the economy to work for people and John Horgan has a plan that is working.

B.C. has just added 55,000 jobs this past month under his leadership and the economy is continuing to recover. These are unprecedented times and John Horgan has your back and so do I.

The second issue is accessible health care for all. The pandemic has shone a light on 16 years of BC Liberal neglect of care homes and medical supports for seniors. Kelowna is a vibrant community and one that many folks choose to retire in. Those seniors deserve a government that puts their needs first: that’s what John Horgan and the BC NDP will do.

What have you done to benefit your community in the past?

While living in Kelowna I was elected to the UBC Okanagan Students’ Union and worked for the UBC sustainability office on various issues to strive for a more sustainable campus in Kelowna. Negotiating a UPass agreement with the city and the university was a priority for students to reduce commuter traffic throughout the region.

I was successful in leading that and getting a subsidy from UBC for students at the Okanagan campus. This not only benefited students but the broader Kelowna community by contributing money, increasing transit ridership, and increasing routes throughout Kelowna.

I was active and a board member of the Kelowna Women’s Resource Centre, which sadly had to close its doors due to BC Liberal funding cuts.

What will you do to represent your community in Victoria?

It would be a dream to represent Kelowna-Mission in Victoria. We need a strong voice who will be a part of the New Democratic caucus pushing on issues like, agriculture, tourism, and sustainability and what those policies mean for people living in Kelowna.

John Horgan is doing a fabulous job leading B.C. through the pandemic and we need an MLA on his team from Kelowna so that our needs are top of mind.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Just Posted

A car slides off the road after a collision at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gertsmar Road in Kelowna on Oct. 20. (Photo - Twila Amato)
Two cars collide at intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The collision was reported at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20

RCMP officers search the Sagmoen farm where the remains of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux would later be discovered. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer
Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Photo of Brooke Whitney. (Contributed)
Missing Kelowna woman found safe

The Kelowna RCMP located 27-year-old Brooke Whitney on Oct. 20

selfie.
Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Renee Merrifield
Meet the cadidates: Kelowna-Mission — Renee Merrifield (Liberal)

Renee Merrifield founded Kelowna’s Troika Developments as a start-up in the late… Continue reading

Conservative member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals say Tory effort to set up COVID-19 committee will be a confidence matter

The Tories were originally proposing an ‘anticorruption’ committee

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

(Black Press Media files)
Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

Blotter bug
Updated: Highway 1 reopens near Revelstoke after morning crash

DriveBC says to watch for traffic congestion

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care

The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

Junction 3 Coffeehouse in Osoyoos has found a creative way for customers to enjoy a cup of coffee outdoors in their own safe bubble. (Junction 3 photo)
Hangout in your own personal bubble at this South Okanagan cafe

Osoyoos cafe gets creative under COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read