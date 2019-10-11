Partnership grants new ocean conservation opportunites for B.C. youth

Photo by Craig R. McCulloch taken at the Vancouver Aquarium, Oct.3 /2019
Photo by Craig R. McCulloch taken at the Vancouver Aquarium, Oct.3 /2019
Photo by Craig R. McCulloch taken at the Vancouver Aquarium, Oct.3 /2019
Photo by Craig R. McCulloch taken at the Vancouver Aquarium, Oct.3 /2019
Photo by Craig R. McCulloch taken at the Vancouver Aquarium, Oct.3 /2019
Photo by Craig R. McCulloch taken at the Vancouver Aquarium, Oct.3 /2019

B.C. youth will have new opportunities to engage in ocean conservation thanks to a new partnership between Ocean Wise and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, BC & Yukon.

On Oct. 3, community leaders, youth, and supporters gathered at the Vancouver Aquarium to celebrate the new partnership.

“Our partnership goal is to provide dynamic opportunities for young people to develop their leadership abilities and explore ocean ecosystems – both of which are critical to our shared future,” said Sushil Saini, executive director of the BC & Yukon division of the award.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award requires youth between the ages of 16 to 24 to be involved in community service, skill development, physical recreation and an adventurous journey.

With this new partnership, youth will have the opportunity to journey into nature and explore volunteer positions, employment opportunities, as well as go on adventurous journeys, including subsidized and sponsored trips.

“This is an ideal pairing between two organizations dedicated to youth leadership development and connecting young people to the natural environment,” said James Bartram, vice-president of education and youth at Ocean Wise.

Previous story
B.C. stroke survivor’s art to be showcased at gala

Just Posted

More than 850,000 people visited the Okanagan in 2018: RDCO

Highlights from the Regional District of Central Okanagan committee meeting

Join the Gospel Mission for Thanksgiving

The Kelowna Gospel Mission will serve Thanksgiving dinner on Monday

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Drag superstar AJA in Kelowna this weekend

AJA will be performing at Sapphire on Saturday night and embarking on a private wine tour on Sunday

Election 2019: Justin Kulik — NDP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Justin Kulik is running for the NDP in Kelowna-Lake Country

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

Cannabis grow-op has water cut by Vernon bylaw

A notice appeared in the door of an Okanagan Landing Road business on Monday

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding has voted Conservative in the past

Federal election will be held on Oct. 21

Police chief on Abbotsford cop killer’s guilty verdict: ‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Eight Canadian communities submitted bids, Shuswap bid made top three

Most Read